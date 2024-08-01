Emmy-Nominated JIM HENSON IDEA MAN to Make Broadcast Debut on ABC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Jim Henson Idea Man” will make its broadcast debut on ABC on Aug. 11 at 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, during the network’s “Wonderful World of Disney” Sunday night movie lineup. From award-winning director Ron Howard, the film has become the most Emmy®-nominated documentary project of the year with eight nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

From Disney Branded Television and Imagine Documentaries, “Jim Henson Idea Man” takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of “Sesame Street,” “The Muppet Show” and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives, filmmaker Ron Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

The film received nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The awards will be handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys this September. The 76th Primetime Emmys will air on ABC on Sept. 15.

“Jim Henson Idea Man” is also available to stream now on Disney+.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Imagine Documentaries. Howard also serves as a producer alongside Brian Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes, Mark Monroe and Christopher St. John. Paul Crowder, Meredith Kaulfers and Michael Rosenberg serve as executive producers.

