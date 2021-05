Emma Stone Gets Approval From Steve Martin After Reciting Monologue From PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES

Emma Stone's reciting of Steve Martin's iconic 'Planes, Trains, & Automobiles' monologue got the actor's stamp of approval on Twitter!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Stone was a guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on May 28. After she REVEALED how much she loves Steve Martin and that she watched Planes, Trains & Automobiles repeatedly as a kid, she perfectly recited his entire F**K monologue from the rental car scene.

Watch the clip here.

Martin has since replied to the clip on Twitter, saying "I'm...honored?"

I'm....honored? - Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) May 29, 2021

Stone stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. The film was released on Friday, May 28.

"Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney's "Cruella" is directed by Craig Gillespie ("I Tonya") and produced by Andrew Gunn ("Freaky Friday"), Marc Platt ("Mary Poppins Returns") and Kristin Burr ("Christopher Robin"), with Emma Stone and Michelle Wright ("Baby Driver") serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "A Room with a View") creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.