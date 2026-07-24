Director Nina Lopez-Corrado Breaks Down Larys and Aegon's Episode 5 Journey in HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3

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Director Nina Lopez-Corrado takes viewers inside the making of Episode 5 of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 in a new behind-the-scenes featurette posted by HBO, focusing specifically on the journeys of Larys and Aegon in the installment. Lopez-Corrado walks through her approach to the characters and the choices that shaped their arcs in the episode.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and tells the story of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series returned for its eight-episode third season on HBO, with new episodes rolling out weekly. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, the season features Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and James Norton as Ormund Hightower, with rival factions clashing over the Iron Throne.

The featurette is part of an ongoing series of episode-specific behind-the-scenes releases tied to Season 3, offering directorial and production perspective alongside each new installment. Lopez-Corrado's commentary centers on the dramatic weight carried by Larys and Aegon in Episode 5 and how those threads were developed on screen.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the Episode 4 preview for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3, which debuted ahead of that episode's HBO premiere and highlighted the ongoing conflict between Rhaenyra's council and the Hightower faction.

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