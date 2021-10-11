Emma Corrin Will Star in New FX Series RETREAT

Recent Emmy-winner Emma Corrin will star in FX's new series Retreat. Corrin will play Darby Hart, an amateur detective as she attempts to solve a murder that occurred at a secluded retreat.

Deadline reports that the limited series will come from the creators of The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Retreat follows 11 guests as they are invited to participate in a remote retreat by a mysterious billionaire. When one guest is found dead, gen Z detective Darby Hart (Corrin) must solve the crime in order to prove to the other guests that the death is truly a murder, amid countering observations, and before another life is taken by the mysterious murderer.

Emma Corrin made her professional stage debut playing Anna in Anna X. For television, her credits include playing Lady Diana Spencer in the award-winning The Crown - for which she recently won an Emmy Award, Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG nomination, and Pennyworth. For film her credits include Misbehaviour, and the forthcoming My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover.