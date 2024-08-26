Emilia Clarke to Lead New Peacock Espionage Thriller Series PONIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has announced the straight-to-series series order of espionage thriller PONIES, starring Emmy Award-nominated actress Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Me Before You). Clarke will also serve as executive producer.

Emmy Award-nominated director Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me) serves as executive producer, director, and co-writer alongside Emmy Award-nominated executive producer David Iserson (Mr. Robot, New Girl) who will serve as co-writer and showrunner. PONIES was co-created by Fogel and Iserson. PGA Award winner Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven, Dirty John) will serve as executive producer via her Pacesetter Productions with Pacesetter EVP Alison Mo Massey serving as co-executive producer. Katherine Bridle will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Series Description

Moscow, 1977. Two “PONIES” ("persons of no interest" in INTELLIGENCE speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila, is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Photo Credit: Ryan Pfluger

