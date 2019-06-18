Eliza Clark Joins the FX Drama Series Y As Showrunner

Eliza Clark has joined the creative team on the upcoming FX drama series Y as Writer, Showrunner and Executive Producer, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

"Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story," said Grad. "We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina."

All of the men are dead. But one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Diane Lane stars in Y, leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Clark said, "A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen. It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I'm thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast."

Jacobson added, "We were chasing Eliza Clark as a writer long before we knew that she shared our obsession with Y: The Last Man. Eli's singular voice and insight into the world and themes of Y make her uniquely suited to bring this story to life."

Eliza Clark has written for TNT's ANIMAL KINGDOM (Executive Producer), AMC's The Killing, AMC's Rubicon and CBS' Extant. She is a playwright whose work has been produced in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Orange County, among others. Her play, Quack, premiered at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City, produced by Center Theater Group in the fall of 2018, and received a second production at The Alley in Houston, Texas in February 2019. Her play, Edgewise, was co-produced by Page 73 and The Play Company in 2010 and her play, Recall, was produced by Colt Coeur at The Wild Project in 2012. Her play, Future Thinking, was featured on The Kilroy's List and was commissioned and produced by South Coast Repertory in spring 2016. Edgewise, Recall, and Future Thinking are published by Samuel French.

Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Vaughan are Executive Producers. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyoncé: Formation) is Director of the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions and is expected to premiere in 2020.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue Science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

