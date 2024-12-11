Eddie Redmayne Joins Thriller Film PANIC CAREFULLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eddie Redmayne has found his next project. Following his Golden Globe nomination for Peacock's Day of the Jackal, the Cabaret star has been cast in Sam Esmail's Panic Carefully, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Redmayne will join Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen in the thriller, which will be directed by Esmail from his script.

No specific character or plot information has been released, except that the film will be a paranoid thriller influenced by The Silence of the Lambs and features a cyber-terrorist.

Redmayne has recently received critical acclaim for his performance in The Day of the Jackal, which is currently streaming on Peacock and for his turn as the Emcee in Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Redmayne gave his Academy Award-winning performance in The Theory of Everything and has starred in award-winning projects including The Trial of The Chicago Seven, The Danish Girl and Les Miserables.

In 2022, Redmayne led the West End revival of Cabaret alongside Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley. The actor helped initiate the project and starred as The Emcee, for which he went on to win the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. The show won a record breaking seven Olivier awards total including Musical Revival. He has also graced the stage in The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, Now or Later, Richard II and Red, for which he also won Tony and Olivier Awards.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments