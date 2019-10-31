EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE Sets Lead Cast

Deadline reports that upcoming thriller "Every Breath You Take" has set its leading cast. The film hails from 13 Films and director Christine Jeffs.

Actors Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin have all joined the film.

Affleck plays a psychiatrist whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient's surviving brother (Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

Affleck is best known for his role in "Manchester By The Sea." Monaghan is best known for her role in "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." Claflin played Finnick Odair in the "Hunger Games" franchise.

Read the original story on Deadline.





