ESPN to Serve as the Exclusive U.S. Multi-Sport Content Provider for Quibi's Daily Essentials

ESPN and Quibi have reached an agreement for daily sports programming on the mobile-first platform when it launches in April 2020. As part of the new deal, ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. multi-sport content provider for Quibi's curated news and information programming, Daily Essentials. The new ESPN show, available only on Quibi, will feature daily episodes and breaking news covering the biggest stories in sports.

"Wherever fans are having a conversation around sports, ESPN wants to be there," said Connor Schell, EVP of Content, ESPN. "We're looking forward to taking the best of what we do and delivering it in a way that resonates with Quibi subscribers looking to be informed, entertained and engaged around the sports news of the day."

"We're excited to partner with ESPN, the premiere brand in sports reporting, to deliver a daily curated sports highlight show that gives the audience on-the-go exactly what they want -- all of the biggest moments in the world of sports -- and all of it in under 10 minutes," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Quibi.





