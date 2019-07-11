ESCAPE THE NIGHT Season 4 Now Streaming on YouTube

YouTube Original series ESCAPE THE NIGHT is back for season 4 today on Youtube Premium with the first episode free to fans. Created and hosted by Joey Graceffa, season 4 features Joey venturing into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, Joey's rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector's Museum of the Dead comes to life.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the 10-episode, half-hour series is available today with the first episode free to fans around the world. Episodes 3-10 will be released every Wednesday running through September 4. ESCAPE THE NIGHT seasons 1 - 3 is also available for free to stream on Youtube Premium from now until July 31.

Watch the first episode here for free and the second episode here.

Season 4 features new cast member Bretman Rock, along with returning fan favorites Colleen Ballinger, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino. [Other surprise guest stars will join them along the way.]

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both Youtube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, Youtube Originals provide an experience that only Youtube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience Youtube Original content through ad-supported Youtube as well as Youtube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to Youtube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. Youtube Premium is currently available in the U.S., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru. Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and Ukraine.

Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. Youtube is a Google company.

Joey Graceffa is a creator, actor, producer, musician and multi New York Times best-selling author who has grown from personality into a multifaceted storyteller. Originally known for his Youtube channel which boasts over 9 million subscribers, Joey has evolved his various projects into an expansive creative empire, encompassing multiple singles and EPs, a memoir, three young adult novels and the longest running Youtube Premium original series, ESCAPE THE NIGHT.





