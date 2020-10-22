ESCAPE FROM EXTINCTION Documentary Expands To 23 New Markets This Weekend

Escape From Extinction will also be held over in 24 of the theaters in which it opened last weekend.

Since opening in 20 markets and 69 theaters last weekend, American Humane's Escape From Extinction, which is now the top documentary in America, will expand to an additional 23 new markets this Friday, Oct. 23.

Escape From Extinction will also be held over in 24 of the theaters in which it opened last weekend.

The film will now be rolled out to multiple new markets including Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Portland, and Indianapolis, as well as others.

Narrated by Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren, directed and produced by Matthew R. Brady of MRB Productions, and executive produced by American Humane's President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert, Escape From Extinction showcases the vital efforts that certified and accredited zoos and aquariums around the world are undertaking to preserve and protect one million species threatened with the world's sixth mass extinction.

The educational and hopeful 90-minute documentary, released theatrically through Concert Films, LLC, opened widely on Oct. 16 in 69 theaters around the U.S., in cities including Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Orlando, Miami, Denver, and San Antonio, among nearly a dozen others.

"American Humane is thankful for and encouraged by the support of audiences who have safely come out to theaters to see 'Escape From Extinction,'" said Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO and President of American Humane. "The film provides a unique learning experience, so it was exciting to see families enjoying our documentary on the big screen while maintaining social distance and staying safe. We hope they are inspired to take action by visiting their local zoo or aquarium and learning even more about saving the world's magnificent creatures."

Proceeds from ticket sales will go back to American Humane, in helping to further its critical work to protect animals around the world, including saving, sheltering, and improving the lives of some one billion animals each year.

For more information, and for tickets, visit www.americanhumane.org. Check local listings for showtimes and locations.

