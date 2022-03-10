EPIX Renews Drama Series DOMINA for Season Two

Premium network EPIX® announced today that the historical drama Domina will return for an eight-episode second season. The series will be produced by Tiger Aspect, in association with EPIX Studios, following an agreement with leading global distributor Banijay Rights.

The epic, sweeping drama series takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history, following the extraordinary rise of Gaius, Emperor Augustus Caesar's third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak (Perfetti Sconosciuti, Loro, Devils). Domina is scheduled to begin production this spring at the historic Cinecittà Studios in Rome and is scheduled to premiere on EPIX in 2023, with the second season also returning to Sky across Europe in 2023.

Domina season two chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome's Imperial Family from a rare female perspective. In its first season, Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family returned to Rome after ten years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire, and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it's impossible to know who to trust.

"The first season of Domina drove the largest total cross-platform audience average for any EPIX freshman series in 2021," said EPIX President Michael Wright. "Audiences were drawn to the fresh vantage point of a period drama with a female-dominated perspective featuring a powerful performance by Kasia Smutniak who leads a strong ensemble cast. Season two promises viewers an even more compelling and exciting ride from Creator Simon Burke and Executive Producers Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Maloney."

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales, Co-productions and Acquisitions, Banijay Rights, added, "Domina is an epic historical drama that portrays a different side of Ancient Rome - one that charts the rise of one of the most powerful women of the time. We're delighted that Simon Burke's powerful Roman family saga will return for a second season on EPIX with an ensemble cast and even more riveting plot line."

Lucy Bedford, Head of Drama, Tiger Aspect and Executive Producer said; "We're thrilled to be partnering with EPIX to return the extraordinary DOMINA to our screens. Season two will plunge us back into the intrigue and corruption of ancient Rome, as the indomitable Livia Drusilla fights to maintain her position in a world in which the quest for power is pursued at any cost. This time Livia's hands will get very dirty, and the price will be higher than even she can imagine."

Smutniak leads an international ensemble cast featuring Matthew McNulty (Misfits) as Gaius, Emperor Augustus; Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black) as Octavia, Gaius' sister; Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World) as Scribonia, Gaius' second wife and Livia's mortal enemy; Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Agrippa, Gaius' childhood friend, then general and later consul.

The series is created by Simon Burke (Fortitude, Strike Back), with Burke, Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly and Carmel Maloney as executive producers. EPIX has the U.S. rights, with the second season returning to Sky across Europe in 2023. Banijay Rights is the worldwide distributor.

Photo Credit: © Antonello & Montesi