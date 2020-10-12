EPIX Announces Season Two of PENNYWORTH

Premiering December 13th, 2020.

New casting announcements for this season include Lucius Fox, who will be played by Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) and Melanie Troy, who will be played by Jessica de Gouw (The Hunting, Gretel and Hansel).

Lucius FOX is a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he's a man of conscience; his enemies would say he's judgmental and dogmatic. An integral part of the DC universe, this marks his introduction to the Wayne family.

Melanie Troy is a military orphan, who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she's no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two KINDRED SPIRITS have an immediate connection.

Season two also introduces new series regulars James Purefoy(The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg(Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic).

From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, the origin story Pennyworth is a drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960s London.

EPIX(R), an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX(R) has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; spy thriller Deep State; epic fantasy drama series Britannia; War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; two-part music docuseries Laurel Canyon;docuseries SLOW BURN based on the hit podcast, docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia,from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from DOWNTON ABBEY and six-part docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; six-part docuseries Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, music docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of GODFATHER OF HARLEM and docuseries Fiasco. Launched in October 2009, EPIX(R) is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

Watch a promo here:

