Roseanna Releases New Single AWAKE

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Roseanna, a singer, songwriter and actor, has released a new single titled AWAKE.

Roseanna Brown is a British-Irish singer-songwriter and actor whose work spans music, film, and television. As Roseanna she has released her latest single 'Awake' in tandem with her latest big screen role in the feature film Pressure, where she stars alongside Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon and Damian Lewis.

Her new single 'Awake' is a pop song rich in Roseanna's Pop/R&B-inspired guitar playing, driven by an upbeat bop produced by Roseanna & Zach Paradis, which all propels Roseanna's passionate, smooth and sassy vocals detailing the inescapable carousel of love on the mind. The accompanying video sees Roseanna further flexing her acting skills as she plays both patient and therapist to analyse these mental love tangents.

Regarding the single Roseanna says, ''Awake' was a song that came out of a 21-day songwriting challenge I set myself: 21 songs, 21 days, fully demoed by the end of each day. 'Awake' was day 18. I was feeling throwback vibes, listening to Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, KT Tunstall, and I started playing the guitar and thought I've never done a song like this. Even when I brought it to Zach to co-produce, he was like, 'okaayyy, this is different for you', which honestly made me love it even more.

It's about a kinda simple but a well-known exciting feeling: that person you just can't get out of your head, daydreaming about them is almost better than actually dreaming... at least when you're awake, you know you're going to see them again.'

Roseanna Brown's music and acting careers have grown parallel together. As frontwoman of The Rua, she skyrocketed with trans-Atlantic success over a number of singles and their debut album release in 2019. The band earned five Billboard Adult Pop Top 40 hits, two Billboard Dance Top 20s, two UK Dance Club Chart Top 10s, and have spent 53 weeks on US charts. They supported Westlife on their UK arena tour including three nights at The O2, performed at the Oscar Wilde Awards and the Isle of Wight Festival, and were personally chosen by former US Vice President Al Gore as performers for his ClimateReality Project.

She has accumulated over 10 million combined streams as a singer and songwriter. Performing and releasing solo as Roseanna, all singles have been premiered by BBC Introducing, with many more releases planned ahead. Her sound draws comparisons to Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Celine Dion.

Roseanna is also a storied songwriter for other artists, with over 60 releases across major and independent labels spanning pop, country, K-pop, and dance, including 'Kingdom', the end-title track for Michael Bay's feature film Songbird, which she wrote and sang.

Her acting career spans major studio productions from HBO, Disney, Warner Bros., Marvel, and Amazon. Credits include four Harry Potter films, Thor: The Dark World, Citadel, and, most recently, Pressure - Focus Features' WWII drama directed by Anthony Maras. In Pressure, she plays the lead operator at the film's climax, a role director Maras praised, describing her as 'absolutely critical in making the control room climax scene what it was.' Now showing in US cinemas, Pressure opens in the UK on September 9th 2026.

Full Roseanna Brown acting credits can be found on IMDb and Roseanna can be followed on her website roseannaofficial.com.

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