ELF Concert Tour Will Celebrate 20 Years of Iconic Will Ferrell Holiday Film

Kicking off on Nov 17 in San Jose at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, Elf in Concert will embark on a magical journey across the country.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Nobody spreads Christmas cheer quite like Buddy the Elf!

This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment announce a once-in-a-lifetime concert event: Elf in Concert. The tour will spread festive joy across 31 cities worldwide, as local orchestras perform John Debney’s heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen.

Kicking off on Nov 17 in San Jose at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, Elf in Concert will embark on a magical journey across the country. This includes performances at iconic venues such as the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on November 25th, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 17th, and will culminate in a festive grand finale at McCaw Hall in Seattle on December 29th. For the complete performance schedule, location details, and to sign up for on-sale notifications in your area, visit the official website. 

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I’m so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career.

Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf follows the charming yet unconventional Buddy, who, having been accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler, was raised among Santa’s elves. As an adult, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York IN SEARCH OF his real father, wearing his full elf clothing.

ELF Concert Tour Dates

November 17, 2023

Oklahoma City (US)

Civic Center Music Hall

November 17, 2023

San Jose (US)

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

November 24, 2023

Syracuse (US)

Landmark Theatre

November 24-26, 2023

Milwaukee (US)

Bradley Symphony Center

November 24, 2023

Edmonton (Canada)

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

November 24-25, 2023

Charlotte (US)

Ovens Auditorium

November 25, 2023

Chicago (US)

Auditorium Theatre

November 26, 2023

Rosemont (US)

Rosemont Theatre

December 1-2, 2023

Grand Rapids (US)

DeVos Performance Hall

December 1-2, 2023

Visalia (US)

Visalia Fox Theatre

December 1, 2023

Richmond (US)

Altria Theater

December 1, 2023

San Antonio (US)

Majestic Theatre

December 2, 2023

Brooklyn (US)

Kings Theatre

December 2, 2023

Calgary (Canada)

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

December 8, 2023

Norfolk (US)

Chrysler Hall

December 8, 2023

Winnipeg (Canada)

Centennial Concert Hall

December 9, 2023

Columbus (US)

Palace Theatre

December 9, 2023 (2 perfs)

London (UK)

Royal Albert Hall

December 15, 2023

Greensboro (US)

Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

December 15, 2023

Charleston (US)

North Charleston PAC

December 15, 2023

Sugar Land (US)

Smart Financial Centre

December 17, 2023

Los Angeles* (US)

Peacock Theater

December 19-20, 2023

Cleveland (US)

Severance Music Center - Morton Mandel Concert Hall

December 21-22, 2023

Vancouver (Canada)

Orpheum Theatre

December 22-23, 2023

Denver (US)

Boettcher Concert Hall

December 22-23, 2023

Detroit (US)

Detroit Orchestra Hall

December 22, 2023

Boston (US)

Boch Center Wang Center

December 22, 2023

Hartford (US)

Bushnell-Mortensen Hall

December 22, 2023

New Orleans (US)

Saenger Theatre

December 22-23, 2023

Philadelphia (US)

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts – Verizon Hall

December 29, 2023

Seattle (US)

Marion Oliver McCaw Hall

*composer John Debney conducting



