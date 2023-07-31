ELF Concert Tour Will Celebrate 20 Years of Iconic Will Ferrell Holiday Film

Nobody spreads Christmas cheer quite like Buddy the Elf!

This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment announce a once-in-a-lifetime concert event: Elf in Concert. The tour will spread festive joy across 31 cities worldwide, as local orchestras perform John Debney’s heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen.

Kicking off on Nov 17 in San Jose at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, Elf in Concert will embark on a magical journey across the country. This includes performances at iconic venues such as the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on November 25th, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 17th, and will culminate in a festive grand finale at McCaw Hall in Seattle on December 29th. For the complete performance schedule, location details, and to sign up for on-sale notifications in your area, visit the official website.

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I’m so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career.

Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf follows the charming yet unconventional Buddy, who, having been accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler, was raised among Santa’s elves. As an adult, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York IN SEARCH OF his real father, wearing his full elf clothing.

ELF Concert Tour Dates

November 17, 2023 Oklahoma City (US) Civic Center Music Hall November 17, 2023 San Jose (US) San Jose Center for the Performing Arts November 24, 2023 Syracuse (US) Landmark Theatre November 24-26, 2023 Milwaukee (US) Bradley Symphony Center November 24, 2023 Edmonton (Canada) Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium November 24-25, 2023 Charlotte (US) Ovens Auditorium November 25, 2023 Chicago (US) Auditorium Theatre November 26, 2023 Rosemont (US) Rosemont Theatre December 1-2, 2023 Grand Rapids (US) DeVos Performance Hall December 1-2, 2023 Visalia (US) Visalia Fox Theatre December 1, 2023 Richmond (US) Altria Theater December 1, 2023 San Antonio (US) Majestic Theatre December 2, 2023 Brooklyn (US) Kings Theatre December 2, 2023 Calgary (Canada) Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium December 8, 2023 Norfolk (US) Chrysler Hall December 8, 2023 Winnipeg (Canada) Centennial Concert Hall December 9, 2023 Columbus (US) Palace Theatre December 9, 2023 (2 perfs) London (UK) Royal Albert Hall December 15, 2023 Greensboro (US) Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts December 15, 2023 Charleston (US) North Charleston PAC December 15, 2023 Sugar Land (US) Smart Financial Centre December 17, 2023 Los Angeles* (US) Peacock Theater December 19-20, 2023 Cleveland (US) Severance Music Center - Morton Mandel Concert Hall December 21-22, 2023 Vancouver (Canada) Orpheum Theatre December 22-23, 2023 Denver (US) Boettcher Concert Hall December 22-23, 2023 Detroit (US) Detroit Orchestra Hall December 22, 2023 Boston (US) Boch Center Wang Center December 22, 2023 Hartford (US) Bushnell-Mortensen Hall December 22, 2023 New Orleans (US) Saenger Theatre December 22-23, 2023 Philadelphia (US) Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts – Verizon Hall December 29, 2023 Seattle (US) Marion Oliver McCaw Hall

*composer John Debney conducting