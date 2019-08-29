Dylan O'Brien Will Star in INFINITE Opposite Mark Wahlberg

Aug. 29, 2019  
Variety reports that Dylan O'Brien will star in the action thriller "Infinite." Mark Wahlberg and Sophie Cookson have also been announced as members of the cast. Antoine Fuqua directs.

"Infinite" is based on D. Eric Maikranz's novel "The Reincarnationist Papers," which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks.

According to plan, "Infinite" will be released on August 7, 2020.

O'Brien played Stiles Stilinski on "Teen Wolf" from 2011-2017. He also starred in "The Maze Runner" films, as well as in "The First Time," "American Assassin," and "Deepwater Horizon." He'll star in post-apocalyptic comedy "Monster Problems" next year.

