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Drag Race Philippines to Return for Fourth Season on WOW Presents Plus

New queens will also compete in RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK and DRAG RACE FRANCE, streaming now.

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Drag Race Philippines to Return for Fourth Season on WOW Presents Plus

Drag Race Philippines is returning for its fourth season, streaming on WOW Presents Plus beginning September 25.

According to the announcement, the new season arrives 'bigger, bolder, and fiercer than ever,' with a new generation of queens entering the competition, all vying for the crown and a place in drag herstory.

Also streaming now is RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which premieres its new season on September 3. A fresh batch of twelve queens will compete for the title of The UK's Next Drag Race Superstar.

Drag Race France is also currently streaming, with the competition unfolding in public at the Grand Rex as queens vie to be crowned Queen of France. All episodes are now available.

Additional Drag Race programming available on WOW Presents Plus includes Down Under Vs The World, with new episodes airing Fridays, and Drag Race México: Latina Royale, with new episodes airing Thursdays. In Down Under Vs The World, queens are split into three teams for a acting challenge described as a 'trilogy of terror.' In Drag Race México: Latina Royale, a Día de los Muertos-inspired Snatch Game brings surprises as competitors face off against a target other than each other.

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