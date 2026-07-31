DRAG RACE MÉXICO: LATINA ROYALE to Premiere on WOW Presents Plus

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WOW Presents Plus is set to premiere DRAG RACE MEXICO: LATINA ROYALE, a new competition series bringing the franchise's format to a Spanish-language format. New episodes are scheduled to release weekly on the streaming platform, according to the announcement.

Eleven queens arrive from all over Latin America to compete for the crown. After their entrances, the fun begins with a playful wig-snatching moment, but the competition quickly gets serious as the queens face their first Ball.

New episodes are scheduled to air Thursdays.

The eleven queens competing in the inaugural season were previously announced, featuring fan-favorite queens from Mexico and 'Drag Race' versions across the globe, including the US, Brazil, Spain, Germany, and Holland, who will be competing for the title of 'Latin Drag Superstar of the World.' Spoken completely in Spanish, further details on the competing cast can be found in prior coverage of the DRAG RACE MEXICO: LATINA ROYALE queens announcement.

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