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CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS Finale to Crown Ultimate All Star

New episodes of Drag Race México, Down Under Vs The World, and Drag Race France also stream this week.

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CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS Finale to Crown Ultimate All Star

The competition on CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS will reach its climax as the remaining finalists face off in a lip-sync tournament to determine who will be named Canada's Ultimate All Star. The finale streams on WOW Presents Plus alongside new episodes of several other international Drag Race franchises.

New Episodes This Week

Drag Race México: Latina Royale continues, with new episodes streaming Thursdays. The challenges become even tougher as the race for the crown heats up, with the queens having to prove they can dance, sing, and work together as a team in this week's girl group challenge.

Down Under Vs The World also returns with new episodes Fridays. This week the queens must steal, splice and stitch together two drag outfits to create a new runway worthy showstopper.

Drag Race France continues with new episodes Thursdays. This week, the remaining queens get to makeover special members of the LGBTQIA+ community: youth members of the association Le Refuge.

Other titles streaming this week include DRAG RACE MEXICO: LATINA ROYALE, which features a girl group challenge, and DOWN UNDER VS THE WORLD, where queens combine two drag looks into a single runway garment. DRAG RACE FRANCE also continues, with contestants creating looks for youth members of the LGBTQIA+ association Le Refuge.

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