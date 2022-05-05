Drag Race Casts Reunite in New Series Filmed LIVE At DragCon LA

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder has announced that an all-new WOW Presents Plus original series, Bring Back My Girls, is to be filmed LIVE at DragCon LA 2022, May 13-15th.

Presented by World of Wonder and RuPaul's new cocktail and mocktail line House of Love, Bring Back My Girls will feature a series of exclusive DragCon panel conversations with the casts of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S12), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE vs. The World, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK (S1 & S2), RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under, Canada's Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

These live tapings will be open to all attendees of DragCon on a first-come, first-serve basis, giving fans a peek behind the World of Wonder production curtain and the opportunity to see their favorite queens reunite in all their unfiltered realness.

"It's a drag, drag, drag, drag world and we are so excited to be welcoming a record number of queens from all over the world to RuPaul's DragCon this year," says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "We cannot wait to showcase them in the new WOW Presents Plus series 'Bring Back My Girls'. These conversations will make you laugh and cry while serving you T from a global perspective."

Bring Back My Girls marks the first time DragCon will provide fans a firsthand, behind-the-scenes look at the making of a World of Wonder production - with the opportunity for fans to appear in the series. Audiences will not only get to watch the live taping, but also have a chance to participate directly and ask the queens questions during the Q&A portion. The final panels will be transformed into a 7-part episodic series slated to stream globally on WOW Presents Plus later this Fall.

Each of the seven panels will bring together some of the franchise's favorite queens, inviting them to sit down with their fellow sisters to reminisce on their hilarious memories and rehash the drama.

The panelists will include, from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE S12: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sim, GiGi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M Sakura & Widow Von'Du; RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE vs. The World: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon, Mo Heart & Pangina Heals; RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK S1: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes & The Vivienne; RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK S2: A'Whora, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi; RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Down Under: Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean & Maxi Shield; Canada's Drag Race S1: Anastarzia Anaquway, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Lemon, Priyanka, Scarlete BoBo, Tynomi Banks; Canada's Drag Race S2: Adriana, Beth, Gia Metric, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black & Synthia Kiss; Drag Race Holland S1&S2: Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Pierre Alexandre FKA Love Masisi, Sederginne & Vanessa Van Cartier.

Featuring vendors, exhibitors, meet & greets, panel and Q&A sessions, and appearances from drag stars including supermodel of the world RuPaul, DragCon 2022 is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag and this convention is shaping up to be the fiercest year yet. Tickets are on sale now at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.