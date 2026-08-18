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Don Diamont Reveals How Modeling Led To 40 Years On CBS Daytime In SOAPY Interview

The Bold and the Beautiful star discusses balancing family life with a decades-long soap career.

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Don Diamont sat down with hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart on SOAPY, the CBS podcast dedicated to the soap opera industry, to discuss his unlikely road to daytime stardom. Diamont, known for his long-running role on The Bold and the Beautiful, detailed how modeling work in Europe and New York eventually opened the door to soap opera casting, launching a career that has kept him on CBS daytime for more than 40 years.

Described as a daytime icon and former Playgirl cover model, Diamont reflected on what it has taken to remain a leading man on the network for four decades. He spoke candidly about the personal side of that longevity, emphasizing the role family and relationships have played in sustaining him through a demanding industry.

Diamont also addressed the harder side of a long career, talking through how he has learned to manage setbacks and disappointments without losing momentum. Those reflections offered a rare look at the resilience required to maintain a decades-long run in daytime television, a subject he tackled directly with Budig and Rikaart during the conversation.

SOAPY is billed as a weekly celebration of the soap opera industry, hosted by Budig and Rikaart, and is available on CBS's YouTube channel, the Audacy app, and other podcast platforms.

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