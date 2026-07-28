BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Newcomers Talk Childhood Roots, Family Ties On SOAPY

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Sydney Bullock and Brayan Nicoletti, two new additions to THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, sat down with hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart on SOAPY, CBS's weekly podcast celebrating the soap opera industry. The conversation centered on their recent moves into daytime television and the personal journeys that led them there.

Bullock detailed her start as a child actor in Kentucky, describing how she built her acting credits from a young age before eventually relocating to Los Angeles. She also spoke candidly about facing challenging times after making that move, offering a window into the realities of pursuing an acting career far from home. Nicoletti, meanwhile, shared how his mother's love of Spanish-language soap operas shaped his own connection to the genre, and he discussed the work ethic that has guided his career.

The episode gave both performers space to reflect on the different routes that brought them to daytime drama, from Bullock's early stage and screen work to Nicoletti's upbringing surrounded by telenovelas. Their stories highlighted how varied backgrounds can converge on the same soap opera stage.

SOAPY is hosted by Budig and Rikaart and is available on CBS's YouTube channel, the Audacy app, and other podcast platforms, with streaming also available on Paramount+.

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