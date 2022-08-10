Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film

Will Nunziata (award-winning Co-Creator and Director of the Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) has written and directed a short film starring his long-time friend Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II) titled The Old Guitarist. The film is inspired by the Pablo Picasso painting of the same name.

Dominic Chianese stars as an old guitarist who reflects on his past in hopes to find forgiveness.

The Old Guitarist is produced by 23 Productions and also stars Ayden Skye (Daffy, The Headmistress) and Mike Cefalo (Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins (Netflix), First National Tour of The Band's Visit). The crew includes John T. LaBarbera (Composer/Guitar), Luke Momo (Lighting Cameraman), Alex Zhu (Sound Mixer), and Chase Buhler (Production Assistant).

Dominic Chianese in The Old Guitarist

"Back in January, I had a dream of Dominic Chianese, my friend of almost 25 years, as the man in Pablo Picasso's 'The Old Guitarist'. In this dream, he was remembering the day he chose his music over the love of his life. I saw it all so clearly."

Nunziata continues, "A month went by and I still couldn't get the image out of my head; I thought it would make such a beautiful short film. One February day, I was walking the streets of New York and who do I see sitting outside of an Italian restaurant? Dominic! I hadn't seen him in five years, and there he was. I ran up to him, gave him a hug, and immediately told him about this idea. He said he was heading back to London (where he currently lives), but that we should film it when he came back to the city in June. So we did. And it was magical."

A release date for the film will be announced shortly.