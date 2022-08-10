Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film

Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film

A release date for the film will be announced shortly.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Will Nunziata (award-winning Co-Creator and Director of the Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) has written and directed a short film starring his long-time friend Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II) titled The Old Guitarist. The film is inspired by the Pablo Picasso painting of the same name.

Dominic Chianese stars as an old guitarist who reflects on his past in hopes to find forgiveness.

The Old Guitarist is produced by 23 Productions and also stars Ayden Skye (Daffy, The Headmistress) and Mike Cefalo (Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins (Netflix), First National Tour of The Band's Visit). The crew includes John T. LaBarbera (Composer/Guitar), Luke Momo (Lighting Cameraman), Alex Zhu (Sound Mixer), and Chase Buhler (Production Assistant).

Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film
Dominic Chianese in The Old Guitarist

"Back in January, I had a dream of Dominic Chianese, my friend of almost 25 years, as the man in Pablo Picasso's 'The Old Guitarist'. In this dream, he was remembering the day he chose his music over the love of his life. I saw it all so clearly."

Nunziata continues, "A month went by and I still couldn't get the image out of my head; I thought it would make such a beautiful short film. One February day, I was walking the streets of New York and who do I see sitting outside of an Italian restaurant? Dominic! I hadn't seen him in five years, and there he was. I ran up to him, gave him a hug, and immediately told him about this idea. He said he was heading back to London (where he currently lives), but that we should film it when he came back to the city in June. So we did. And it was magical."

A release date for the film will be announced shortly.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Patrick Holland Shares 'Puzzled Thought' Music Video
August 10, 2022

With the album out now and a U.S. tour with Tonstartssbandht and ZOPA starting soon, Patrick Holland shares a video for album highlight “Puzzled Thought.' “‘Puzzled Thought’ is about getting lost in mundane distractions. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
zzzahara to Release Debut Album 'Liminal Spaces'
August 10, 2022

Liminal Spaces, the debut album from Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara, has been announced along with a new song, “lust” alongside a video. The new track follows initial offerings “bulletproof,” featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, and “get out of la.” Watch the new music video now!
BEACON Share New Single 'Pay My Debts'
August 10, 2022

Beacon are returning with another track from their forthcoming album, Along the Lethe, via Apparent Movement. “Pay My Debts” is emblematic of the effortless genre-blending heard across the upcoming record: thick R&B grooves sashay through incandescent synth hooks and a tactile, rhythmic atmosphere. Plus, check out tour dates!
Secret Machines Announce Self-Titled LP Digital Reissue
August 10, 2022

Secret Machines will release a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar).
Santigold Shares 'Shake' Single
August 10, 2022

“Shake” follows the release of “High Priestess” “Nothing” and “Ain’t Ready” from Spirituals. Produced by SBTRKT, this song is a celebration of human resilience. The accompanying video for “Shake” is one of Santigold’s most daring visual statements. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.