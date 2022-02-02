Disney's MORE THAN ROBOTS Documentary to Premiere at SXSW Festival

Today, Disney+ announced that the Gillian Jacobs-directed film "More Than Robots," an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST®, will premiere at the world-renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival on March 14. On Friday, March 18, the documentary will stream exclusively on Disney+. Disney+ also unveiled the trailer for "More Than Robots," which is available below.

"More Than Robots" follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

For more than 20 years, Disney has supported FIRST® with financial, in-kind and mentorship resources, and together with Lucasfilm's philanthropic initiative Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST® continues to bring hands-on learning opportunities and mentorship to more young people around the world, empowering them to not only think big, but to develop the skills needed to be the next generation of innovators.

"More Than Robots" is directed by Gillian Jacobs in her feature-length documentary directorial debut. Award-winning Supper Club founders Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb are the producers. Lucasfilm's Michael Garcia and Christine Beebe serve as executive producers, with Jacqui Lopez as co-executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here: