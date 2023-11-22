Disney Unveils WISH Deluxe Soundtrack With Score By Dave Metzger & Demos By Julia Michaels

Alongside the wide release of the all-new film in theaters today, the Deluxe Soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “Wish” is available now at Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and other streaming platforms.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino, the epic animated musical “Wish” hits the big screen today.

The Deluxe Soundtrack features the seven all-new songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice found on the Original Soundtrack, plus bonus tracks of their original demos, instrumental track versions, and an Original Score composed by Tony and Grammy-nominated Dave Metzger.

Metzger has orchestrated and arranged some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most successful scores, including “Tarzan,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen” and “Moana.” Metzger also recently scored the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ short film “Once Upon A Studio.”

The original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice have already become viral sensations – generating over 60 million creations resulting in over 5.5 billion views on TikTok alone.

Listen to the deluxe soundtrack here: