Disney+ Hits 50 Million Subscribers Worldwide

Disney's streaming service Disney+ has hit 50 million paid subscribers globally in its first five months after launching.

Disney celebrated the news calling it a "new milestone."

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International in a statement, "We're truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,"

He continued, "Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+."

In the past two weeks, Disney+ launched in eight new markets including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Austria, and Switzerland

Disney+ offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, and is available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.





