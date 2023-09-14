Disney Entertainment Television Partners With Nonprofit Group Ghetto Film School

In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Disney Entertainment Television (DET) has commissioned four alumni from the award-winning nonprofit Ghetto Film School to create a short film in honor of their Hispanic and Latin American culture.

The project, titled “Yo Recuerdo/I Remember,” weaves together four personal vignettes into a premium short film that reimagines core memories and connects them to their heritage.

The film will begin running exclusively on Hulu beginning Sept. 14 and will also be shared across DET’s extensive portfolio of digital platforms including ABC, ABC News, FX, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and ABC Owned TV Stations from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Building on a multiyear collaboration between Disney and Ghetto Film School, the initiative connected these young alumni filmmakers Alyse Arteaga (21 years old), Kian Cloma (24 years old), Alejandro Enrique (22 years old) and Tommy Espinal (22 years old) with a full service of production resources including video equipment, graphic designers and access to editing bays. In addition, to help them execute their cinematic visions, the filmmakers were paired with mentors from across Disney Entertainment Television that specialize in their desired career tracks.

This collaboration with Ghetto Film School is part of Disney Entertainment Television and The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers and innovators. Through educational programs, scholarships, mentoring and technical skill-building, Disney is increasing access to careers in the media, entertainment, technology, and travel and leisure industries for teens and young adults from historically underrepresented communities.

About Ghetto Film School

With locations in New York City, Los Angeles and London, Ghetto Film School engages young people and emerging creatives (14 to 34) from under-resourced backgrounds and underserved communities with training, experiences, professional development, and networking that prepares them to succeed in media entertainment industries. The Program is free of charge for all students, and features instruction from leading filmmakers and industry experts, visits to live sets and studios, and international travel experiences. Ghetto Film School provides a pathway for young people to enter and succeed in the film industry.