Disney Channel to Premiere GABBY DURAN & THE UNSITTABLES on October 11

Disney Channel's unique new family comedy series "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables" will premiere on FRIDAY, OCT. 11 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The new series introduces 13-year-old Gabby Duran, played by multitalented actress and musician Kylie Cantrall, who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she's the best babysitter in the galaxy.

Watch a new teaser below!

Cantrall became a Youtube sensation as host of the series "Hello Kylie," where she interviewed musicians such as Pentatonix, Matty B. and Jordyn Jones. She also released music videos including "Snake," "Feature from Quavo," "Abraca DAH Brah" and "Sleep is for Suckas." Her most recent video, "That's What I'm Talkin' Bout," was released through Disney Channel Voices, an initiative to showcase new music. Cantrall has also made guest appearances on the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark" and "Raven's Home."

Starring alongside Cantrall is Maxwell Acee Donovan ("Good Kids") as Gabby's bestie and conspiracy theorist Wesley; Coco Christo ("We Take the Low Road") as Gabby's overachieving little sis Olivia; Nathan Lovejoy ("The Code") as the wacky Principal Swift; Valery Ortiz ("Switched at Birth") as Gabby's caring and career-driven mom Dina; and Callan Farris ("Kings") as Jeremy, a shape-shifting alien and Gabby's first babysitting assignment.

Mike Alber and Gabe Snyder ("Kirby Buckets") serve as executive producers on the series alongside Joe Nussbaum ("Just Add Magic"). "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables" is a production of Gabby Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment, Ltd.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin





Related Articles View More TV Stories