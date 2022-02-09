Disney+ Announces Critically Acclaimed Series BLACK-ISH & GROWN-ISH are Coming to the Service in the U.S.

In celebration of Black History Month, Disney+ is bringing critically acclaimed, fan-favorite shows BLACK-ISH (Seasons 1-7) and GROWN-ISH (Seasons 1-3, Season 4 Episodes 1-9) to even more audiences. Both shows are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. now, joining the Celebrate Black Stories collection which aims to amplify Black stories on Disney+ all year long.

Emmy-nominated BLACK-ISH first premiered on ABC in 2014 and takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, from the point of view of Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anthony Anderson).

The hit comedy spawned a spin-off series in 2018, Emmy-nominated grown-ish, which follows the Johnsons' oldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), and her classmates as they take on current issues facing students in the world of higher education during a time in your life when you think you're grown, but life smacks you back into place.

Fans and families can discover and enjoy Black stories from across The Walt Disney Company, including some of the most popular contemporary series, documentaries, and specials in Disney+'s Celebrate Black Stories collection. Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures' award-winning documentary "Summer of Soul," ESPN's 30 FOR 30 documentary "Deion's Double Play," ABC's recent reimagining of "The Wonder Years," and more will be available to Disney+ subscribers in celebration of Black History Month.

In addition, Disney+ will debut the highly anticipated Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" on February 23rd. The service's always-on collection also includes Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and "Black Panther," "Black Is King," "Soul," "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," and even more spotlighting Black characters, creators, and voices.