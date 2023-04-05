Discovery+ to Premiere THIS IS MARK ROBER and REVENGINEERS Featuring Mark Rober

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 05, 2023  

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober became a YouTube sensation thanks to his intricate experiments and hilarious prankster videos. Now, Discovery brings Rober and his brand of science, engineering, storytelling, and hijinks to TV screens across America in two all-new series, "This is Mark Rober" which premieres Thursday, April 13 at 10PM ET/PT and "Revengineers" which premieres Thursday, April 20 at 11PM ET/PT.

Rober first took the internet by storm in 2018 when he posted a video revealing how he avenged the victims of doorstep delivery theft by tricking porch pirates with an engineered box that sprayed glitter all over the thieves and continues to entertain his more than 23 million YouTube subscribers with eye opening pop-science and DIY gadget videos.

"This is Mark Rober" introduces Rober to the Discovery audiences, providing a rare glimpse into the concepts and processes behind some of his most outrageous viral videos, including all-new and never-before-seen footage.

In "Revengineers", Rober and his team exact the ultimate revenge of the nerd on the morally impaired, with elaborately executed pranks. Like his glitter box experiment, Rober and the Revengineers will use the power of ingenuity, science, and engineering before setting their trap with hidden cameras.

The series, from executive producers Rober and Jimmy Kimmel, is far from your typical prank show as the team scours the country to identify social wrong doers, then brainstorm ways to catch them in the act. But not everyone proves to be out for themselves, with cameras also showing the kind and generous acts of good Samaritans trying to do the right thing.

In the premiere of "Revengineers", Rober and his team target inconsiderate shoppers who overindulge on free samples at a booby-trapped farmers market stand. They also set loose a fleet of robotic shopping carts on those who do not return their carts at a local grocery store.

Among other stories this season, Rober and the Revengineers target those who text and drive by revealing video of their offenses on a jumbotron in a crowded hockey arena; theatergoers who disrupt the film on their phones; inattentive texters; and bicycle thieves which includes a challenge for Rober's team to build the ultimate boobytrapped and un-stealable bike.

"Revengineers" and "This is Mark Rober" are produced for Discovery Channel by Kimmelot and ITV America.



