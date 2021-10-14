Discovery Networks Announce Over 100 Hours of New Holiday Content

The holidays will be bigger, better and more entertaining than ever as Discovery's portfolio of networks, led by Food Network, HGTV and OWN, launch the first-ever discovery+ Holiday Central hub on November 1st.

Holiday Central will give fans access to 85 all-new premiere episodes as well as over 330 hours from 450 episodes of seasonal favorites. The new series, specials, holiday movies and acquisitions will include both fictional and real-life titles such as Food Network's first scripted feature Candy Coated Christmas along with fan-favorites Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Baking Championship, and new titles Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday and Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Additional titles include HGTV's House Hunters: Ho Ho Home, WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS 2021 and Holmes for the Holidays, OWN original movies A Chestnut Family Christmas, A Sisterly Christmas and A Christmas Stray, and for fans of Crime, Fruitcake Fraud.

The holidays have always been celebrated by the linear networks, while this year's Holiday Central seasonal content hub will create the ultimate holiday destination for viewers. On digital and social, new content every day in November and December across the Lifestyle brands, from Food Network's annual Twelve Days of Cookies and recipes from appetizers to dessert and every holiday meal in between, it's a one-stop seasonal celebration for fans.

"discovery+ will be the streaming home for the holidays, with exclusive discovery+ originals and seasonal content from our beloved networks in our brand new Holiday Central hub on the app," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery, Inc. "Just as we were home to major cultural events like Shark Week, the Olympics in Europe and Ghostober, discovery+ will once again serve as the ultimate destination for the next seasonal streaming event."

Beginning November 1st, crafting is hotter than ever as the country's best makers compete to create stunning and functional pieces. Crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz joins judges Leann Rimes and Mark Montano to determine who will win the title of Maker Champion in the discovery+ exclusive Meet Your Makers Showdown.

Holiday movies are a timeless tradition for viewers of all ages to enjoy and this year's lineup features new and classic favorites perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. Candy Coated Christmas launches Friday, November 19th exclusively on discovery+, and stars Molly McCook (Last Man Standing) as Molly Gallant, a Beverly Hills marketing executive whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn when she takes a business trip to the picturesque town of Peppermint Hollow. The movie also stars Aaron O'Connell (The Haves and The Have Nots), John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful), Lee Garlington (Broken), Jae Suh Park (The Big Short), newcomer Landry Townsend, Lonzo Liggins, Dia Frampton, and Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman).

Whether you are a fan or not, fruitcake usually invokes cheery images of Christmastime gatherings. But Corsicana, Texas - the town where the best, most scrumptious fruitcakes come from - was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had embezzled a whopping $17 million from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved - and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-begotten proceeds - has people in Corsicana and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement. Welcome to Fruitcake Fraud, premiering December 1st exclusively on discovery+. Additional exclusives available only on discovery+ will include Candy Coated Christmas: Behind the Scenes with Ree Drummond on Monday, November 1st and The Pioneer Woman's Hometown Holidays (WT).

Food Network's seasonal offerings entertain and inspire, from fan-favorite baking competitions to soon to be new favorites that stretch the imagination as confectionery artists and culinary craftsmen whip up magical creations. Titles include HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP which returns Monday, November 1st with tough-love judges, Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Carla Hall and host Jesse Palmer, searching for the ultimate holiday baker. Then, on Sunday, November 7th, HOLIDAY WARS is back with the biggest and tastiest season yet, as teams of masterful cake and sugar artists join the battle under the watchful eye of host Maneet Chauhan and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira.

It wouldn't be the holidays without a Christmas-cookie swap and on Thursday, November 11th, Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond return as the perfect hosts for the annually anticipated Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Cinnamon, spice and everything nice fills the air this time of year, as does the alluring fragrance of gingerbread, with the brand-new series, Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, which shines a light on gingerbread-obsessed artisans and their extraordinary edible creations, premiering Monday, November 15th.

Then, it's the ultimate face-off, as two titans of baking, Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman, take on the holidays as only they can, with bigger, bolder cake builds that embody iconic holiday moments and defy gravity in Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday, premiering Sunday, November 28th.

With all this and much more, the new discovery+ Holiday Central hub celebrates the best of what the season has to offer.