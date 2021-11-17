Discovery+ Explores THE RISE & FALL OF LULAROE in New Film

discovery+ announced TODAY the revealing new documentary, The Rise and Fall of Lularoe, a film that pulls the curtain back on the multi-level marketing company and features interviews with retailers, warehouse workers, designers and others whose lives were profoundly impacted by the organization.

Through a partnership with BuzzFeed Studios and journalist Stephanie McNeal's in-depth investigation, The Rise and Fall of Lularoe uncovers parts of the story that haven't been heard before, including recent developments and first hand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first time. It includes authorities such as cult expert, Rick Ross, Cultish author Amanda Montell, and blogger Christina Hinks, who was one of the first to expose LuLaRoe's innerworkings. The film will world premiere December 13th on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

The film shines a light on present day LuLaRoe at the company's most recent incentive trip in Cancun, Mexico called LuLaRoe D.R.E.A.M 2021. Here, we meet LuLaRoe's first ever retailer and see that the company is still going strong, despite the growing community of Facebook activists, including former customers and retailers, who are determined to stop at nothing to take down the organization.

Experts in the documentary reflect on how LuLaRoe seduced thousands of recruits, some of whom ended up risking their homes, their bank accounts, and their relationships with close family and friends - all in an effort to be their own boss by selling LuLaRoe leggings. The film explores the psychological techniques used by multi-level marketers, and how the company harnessed the full power of social media to onboard a massive pool of retailers.

The Rise and Fall of Lularoe is produced by Left/Right, A RED ARROW Studios Company, in association with BuzzFeed Studios for TLC.

