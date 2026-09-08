Dionne Warwick to Relaunch DIONNE Fragrance for Holiday Season

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Dionne Warwick is reintroducing her fragrance line, Dionne, for the upcoming Christmas holiday season. Originally launched in 1986, Dionne is the result of Warwick's goal to offer a fine and sophisticated fragrance. The perfume offers a mix of florals such as bergamot and vanilla.

Throughout six decades, Grammy winning/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Warwick earned million-selling hit records, from 'Walk On By' to 'That's What Friends Are For,' as well as a place in pop culture as a social media icon on Twitter/X, among the many accomplishments during her well-storied career.

With Warwick's continued successes in music and pop culture, the reintroduction of the Dionne fragrance will be promoted heavily via social media, online advertising and potential 'pop-up' opportunities at brick-and-mortar retail. This while engaging with and targeting a diverse, multi-generational demographic of luxury consumers.

'Outside of my music, I enjoy taking on entrepreneurial endeavors,' Warwick states. 'The perfume is one that I'm happy to offer, years after it was first introduced. I hope buyers will love the fragrance as much as I loved creating it.'

More information is available at www.dionnewarwickinternationalfanclub.com.

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