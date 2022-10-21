Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Matthew Perry for Exclusive ABC Broadcast Interview

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive broadcast interview with actor Matthew Perry ahead of the release of his new book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir."

Perry, known for his role on the hit television show "Friends," shares his experience with success, fame, his struggle with addiction, and life today. The one-hour special features never before shared details from behind the scenes of "Friends" and Perry's near-death experience that left him in a coma for nearly 14 days.

"Matthew Perry - The Diane Sawyer Interview" airs on Friday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.