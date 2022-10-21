Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Matthew Perry for Exclusive ABC Broadcast Interview

Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Matthew Perry for Exclusive ABC Broadcast Interview

“Matthew Perry – The Diane Sawyer Interview” airs on Friday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu. 

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive broadcast interview with actor Matthew Perry ahead of the release of his new book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir."

Perry, known for his role on the hit television show "Friends," shares his experience with success, fame, his struggle with addiction, and life today. The one-hour special features never before shared details from behind the scenes of "Friends" and Perry's near-death experience that left him in a coma for nearly 14 days.

"Matthew Perry - The Diane Sawyer Interview" airs on Friday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EPThe Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EP
October 21, 2022

The Mysterines have released their ‘All These Things EP’ - a digital release including live recordings of ‘All These Things’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Old Friends Die Hard’ from their performance at London’s Rough Trade East earlier this year, which saw the band celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Reeling’.
Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'
October 21, 2022

The 12-time GRAMMY® winner also teams up with Ari Lennox; Kehlani; Queen Naija, Coco Jones; Tiana Major9; Tink; Baby Tate; Muni Long; Amaarae; Sevyn Streeter & Tkay Maidza; Doechii and Angie Martinez & Lala Anthony. The project features collaborations with some of the brightest female R&B stars, including Ella Mai.
MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' AlbumMOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' Album
October 21, 2022

In July, Los Angeles-based d-pop multimedia artist MOTHICA released her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal featuring the electrifying title track “NOCTURNAL,” the vulnerable “SENSITIVE,” the unassuming love song “BEDTIME STORIES,” and the cathartic banger “CASUALTY.”
Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'
October 21, 2022

OXYMORE is the first commercial release of this scale which fully utilizes multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D), with Jarre not just producing, but also composing and recording and mixed in audio 360 in the 'Innovation' studios of Radio France. It is also an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry.
Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'
October 21, 2022

Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton, layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride.