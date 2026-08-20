Derek Hough to Return for Holiday Show at Eccles Theater

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Derek Hough is returning to Salt Lake City for a holiday show, 'Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays,' at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater.

Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music, and dance. He is a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, and his four Emmys tie him for most in Television Academy history.

Public on-sale begins Friday, August 21st at 10:00 am MST.

Event Details

Venue: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Address: 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111

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