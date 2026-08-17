DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO to Crown Winner in Season Finale

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ABC has released its primetime schedule for Monday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 6, highlighting the season finale of DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO along with new episodes of JEOPARDY! MASTERS, rebroadcasts of several series, and sports programming.

Monday, Aug. 31

8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT – Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: 'The Final Step: Finale with Derek Hough and Witney Carson' (108) (Season Finale)

The final three perform with former 'Dancing with the Stars' finalists Charli D'Amelio, Nev Schulman and Adam Rippon to win the title of 'Next Pro.' Witney Carson will serve as co-host with Robert Irwin, and Derek Hough will guest judge. (TV-PG, D)

9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: 'In The Hot Seat: Brad Paisley & Clayton Kershaw / Michael Kosta & Wendi McLendon-Covey' (503) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/5/26)

Country music star Brad Paisley teams up with MLB legend Clayton Kershaw, followed by comedian Michael Kosta and actress Wendi McLendon-Covey. (TV-PG, L)

10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT – Celebrity Family Feud: 'AFC Champions vs NFC Champions' (1201) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/9/26)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the competition heats up as champions of the American Football Conference and National Football Conference go head-to-head for the grand prize. (TV-PG, L)

Tuesday, Sept. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 9 &10' (405)

Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games nine and 10, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG)

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

Wednesday, Sept. 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 11 & 12' (406)

Hosted by Ken Jennings, top-ranked contestants compete for the $500,000 grand prize in quarterfinal games 11 and 12, featuring Victoria Groce, Andrew He, Long Nguyen, Paolo Pasco, Yogesh Raut and Juveria Zaheer. (TV-PG, L)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Shark Tank: 'Snooze You Lose: Do the Sharks Wake Up to this Ingenious New Dorm Bed? Chip & Joanna Gaines Return to the Tank' (1713) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/28/26)

Passionate entrepreneurs impress the Sharks with creative pitches, including a dorm bed extender for added comfort, a marriage proposal planning service, a backyard game mashup, and a rechargeable cordless box cutter. (TV-PG)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – Shark Tank: 'Pop or Fizzle? Will Guest Shark, Beverage Billionaire Allison Ellsworth Take a Chance on a Soda Newbie?' (1712) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/11/26)

Enterprising hopefuls impress the Sharks with original pitches, including a low-sugar, aloe vera-based soda, a grocery store without packaging, reclaimed golf balls, and tangle-free hair ties. Allison Ellsworth returns to the Tank. (TV-PG, L)

Thursday, Sept. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'SEMIFINALS 1 & 2' (407)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Bad Case of the Blues' (104) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/30/25)

Don and the 113 team respond to emergencies at a waterpark and a sorority house. Meanwhile, the crew puts Blue's skills and knowledge to the test as he trains for his firefighter exam, while Blythe digs into Blue's past. (TV-14, V)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Lost Children' (105) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/6/25)

With mounting pressure from his peers and family, Blue takes his firefighter exam. Meanwhile, Roxie and Taylor search for the identity of an unconscious girl and respond to a high-stakes emergency involving two abducted children. (TV-14, LV)

Friday, Sept. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'SEMIFINALS 3 & 4' (408)

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 20/20

Saturday, Sept. 5

7:30-11:00 p.m. EDT – ABC Saturday Night Football: Clemson at LSU

Sunday, Sept. 6

7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT – AFV: So Many Laughs, So Little Time: 'Literal Kids, Pranks, and Runaway Cars' (3313A) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/19/25)

The laughs keep coming! Catch a deer who tries to eat a chunk of a woman's hair when she poses for a picture, the ongoing battle of cats vs. dogs, plus a musical salute to runaway cars. (TV-PG)

7:30-11:00 p.m. EDT – Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Episodes stream next day on Hulu.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...