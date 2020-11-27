Dennis Quaid Releases New Single 'Friends'

Unifying global superstar Dennis Quaid released "Friends," a song meant to unify and celebrate individuality, ethnicity and heritage as this tumultuous year comes to an end.

Listen to "Friends" below.

Writer Tina Benitez Eves of American Songwriter lauds, "'Friends," a song celebrating individuality and unity flooded out... encapsulating differences in heritage and ethnicity and the different people in his life, also acknowledging those true friendships."

"I wrote 'Friends' in early June 2020. It was one of those songs that just came flowing out of my heart, and although I tinkered with it over the next month, I basically wrote it in 20 minutes. The song comes from the heartbreak the division our country is going through," Quaid shared.

Dennis Quaid is a renaissance man who is one of the busiest people in show business, and most recently, has become a podcast pioneer by co-founding a podcast content studio, network, and production company, Audio Up, while launching his own podcast, The Dennissance. Besides being an acclaimed actor, musician, songwriter and writer; he is also a jet pilot, amateur astronomer, fly-fisherman, philosopher, low handicap golfer, medical safety advocate and armchair historian.

He has powered a NASCAR around an oval track, given speeches and appeared before congress on patient safety, played golf with 2 U.S. presidents, piloted a dogsled in the arctic, meditated on the shore of the Ganges River in India, team-roped on a quarter horse, pitched on the mound in Texas stadium, been a middle-weight boxer, and can change a diaper in 20 seconds. From the biggest, blockbuster movies, to being a hilarious and insightful talk-show guest and host, Dennis does it all. Dennis began to gain attention in the late 1970s for roles in such films as "Breaking Away" before gaining public and critical acclaim for his role in the 1983 release "The Right Stuff."

Other notable credits include "The Rookie," "The Day After Tomorrow," "Traffic," "Vantage Point," "Frequency," "The Parent Trap," and "Soul Surfer." For his role in Todd Haynes' "Far from Heaven" he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Online Film Critics Society Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. In 2010 he was nominated for numerous awards including a SAG Award®, an Emmy©, and a Golden Globe© for his portrayal of Bill Clinton in the TV Movie, "A Special Relationship." Dennis recently wrapped up production on the Netflix holiday-themed multi-camera comedy series "Merry Happy Whatever" for which he also serves as a producer.

Additionally, Dennis starred in the third season of Amazon's "Goliath" opposite Billy Bob Thornton which premiered in 2019. Dennis' recent big-screen credits include starring roles in Sony's thriller "The Intruder," Universal's "A Dog's Journey" and "A Dog's Purpose" as well as Roadside Attraction's faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine," which was released to wide critical acclaim. On the small screen, Dennis starred in Crackle's auctioneering drama "The Art of More" on which he also served as an executive producer as well as in the BAFTA award-nominated series "Fortitude." Along with being an accomplished actor, Dennis is also a singer-songwriter with hundreds of thousands of miles under his belt as a touring musician who's been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar at a Texas Kmart. He continues to receive stellar reviews displaying equal ease with both originals and country standards, and after years of playing clubs with his band, Quaid released his debut album, Out of the Box, in November 2018. Among his musical heroes are Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Willie & Waylon, Johnny Cash, the Beatles, the Doors and James Brown. In 2020, Dennis co-founded Audio Up, alongside CEO Jared Gutstadt. In addition to The Dennissance, Dennis has his hands in several other Audio Up podcasts right now including: co-hosting The Pet Show with Jimmy Jellinek, which premiered on July 14; Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast, in which he stars alongside Gary Busy and Make It Up As We Go in which he is executive producing and available now on all podcast platforms.

