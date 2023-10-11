David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv

ABC News will air a one-hour primetime special tonight, Oct. 11, on the ongoing conflict in Israel following the deadly Hamas attack over the weekend. “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, who has been on the ground reporting all week, anchors the special from Tel Aviv.

The special will also feature live reports from ABC News journalists who have been covering all the latest news and developments in Israel, including chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman and foreign correspondent James Longman.

Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce will also report live during the special. “Israel at War: Living in Terror” airs on a special edition of “20/20” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Muir will anchor a special edition of “World News Tonight” on Wednesday evening from Israel.