David Johnson Wood Joins Cast Of IP 4: THE FINALE

David Johnson Wood joins the "IP Man 4: The Finale" cast, which stars Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Chris Collins, Kwok-Kwan Chan, and Wu Yue. Additional cast includes Vanness Wu, Nicola Stuart-Hill, Jim Liu, Kent Cheng, Yue Wu, Jason Redshaw, Grace Englert, Steven Dasz, and Darren Leung. The "IP Man 4: The Finale" film is being released in select theaters on December 20, 2019 (Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore) and December 25, 2019 (United Kingdom, United States).

"IP Man 4: The Finale" film is directed by Wilson Yip, written by Tai-lee Chan, Hiroshi Fukazawa, and Lai-Yin Leung, Edmond Wong, and produced by Donnie Yen, Edmond Wong, Raymond Bak-Ming Wong, and Yuk-Lam Pang.

Movie synopsis: Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series. Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans.

David Johnson Wood is an actor, U.S. Marine Corp OEF combat veteran, and entrepreneur who's founded multiple companies in the U.S. and S.E. Asia (under the banner of DJW Holdings) that focus on adapting the latest technologies into technical apparel for the extreme outdoors, endurance athletes and elite military units. His company, Virtus Outdoor Group (VOG), recently released the Fall/Winter 2019 clothing collection at https://vogstore.com. David is known for his roles in films such as "Vixen" and "Ghost in the Shell."





