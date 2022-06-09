David Bromstad to Host HGTV's MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME

My Lottery Dream Home premieres Friday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.

My Lottery Dream Home returns with HGTV STAR David Bromstad who crisscrosses the country to help his newly-moneyed clients find fantasy homes with their sudden wealth.

With multiple winners scoring one million dollars or more this season, David is excited to help a new host of winners from places spanning from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Cedar Rapids Iowa, search for decked out properties that will check off every box on a lottery winner's wish list.

In the season premiere, David helps Stephanie, a Miami-based single mom, find her first home as an empty-nester. Stephanie never thought she could afford a house, but after winning one million dollars on a five dollar scratcher, David helps make her wishes come true. David, who is a former Miami resident, shows Stephanie a few suburban neighborhoods to help her envision a new lifestyle outside the city center.

My Lottery Dream Home is produced by Beyond Productions.