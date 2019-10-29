David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Depart from STAR WARS Trilogy

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of "Game of Thrones," have backed out of writing the upcoming trilogy of "Star Wars" films, due to a commitment with their Netflix projects.

"We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too," they said in a statement, according to Variety. "Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away."

The three films would have premiered on Dec. 16, 2020, and sometime in 2024 and 2026. The deal between the two and Netflix was announced in February 2018.

Aside from "Game of Thrones," Benioff and D.B. Weiss are known for the HBO adaptation of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

This news was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





