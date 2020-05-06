Dave Rubin, Scott Adams & Cassie Jaye Join Tom Needham On The Next SOUNDS OF FILM

Tom Needham will be speaking with TV Host/Author Dave Rubin, Cartoonist/Author Scott Adams & Filmmaker Cassie Jaye this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Dave Rubin will be talking about his new book, DON'T BURN THIS BOOK, which encourages readers to speak their minds without self-censoring and live their values without apology. In the book, Rubin defends the classically liberal principles the sparked the American founding and reminds us that freedom is impossible without them.

Dave Rubin is the creator and host of THE RUBIN REPORT, the most-watched talk show about free speech and big ideas on Youtube with over 1 million Youtube subscribers. A former progressive turned classical liberal, he speaks to millions all over the world, including touring with Dr.Jordan Peterson, and performs stand-up comedy throughout the United States.

Scott Adams is the creator of the popular comic strip, DILBERT. He is also the host of unique periscope show, REAL COFFEE WITH SCOTT ADAMS. In addition, he is the bestselling author of many books including THE DILBERT PRINCIPLE, HOW TO FAIL AT ALMOST EVERYTHING AND STILL WIN BIG, and WIN BIGLEY.

LOSERTHINK: HOW UNTRAINED BRAINS ARE RUINING AMERICA, Scott Adams' latest book, is about our nation's epidemic of dumb ideas brought on by bad mental habits. In the book, Adams teaches one to identify "loserspeak," and gives one scripts to respond when it's being used against you. Throughout LOSERTHINK, Adams emphasizes clear thinking, and encourages people to think like scientists, economists, entrepreneurs and artists.

THE RED PILLS tells the story of feminist filmmaker Cassie Jaye, who set out to make a film about the controversial and polarizing Men's Movement. After starting her production, she began to question her own beliefs about these organizations, who were supposedly hate groups aimed at turning back the clock on women's rights. Over time, she learned about the many ways that men are actually disadvantaged and discriminated against in society.



Cassie Jaye has produced a series of documentary films including the award winning DADDY, I DO, which examined the Abstinence Only Movement versus Comprehensive Sex Education, and THE RIGHT TO LOVE: AN AMERICAN FAMILY, which followed one family's activism fighting for same-sex marriage rights in California.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Previous people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, director Alexander Payne, director Hal Hartley, William H. Macy, Don McLean, Dionne Warwick, Wallace Shawn, Chuck D and Grace Van Patten.





