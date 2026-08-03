Dave Asprey Explains How 20 Minutes of Weekly Exercise Beat His 90-Minute Gym Habit

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A drastic cut in workout time anchored Dave Asprey's latest appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where the biohacking author detailed how he now trains just 20 minutes a week after years of daily gym sessions failed to change his body. Asprey told host Ben Gleib that six days a week of 90-minute workouts kept him at 300 pounds with a 46-inch waist, a routine he has since abandoned.

Asprey has been described in past appearances on the show as the father of biohacking, a four-time New York Times bestselling author known for his work on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. On this appearance, he argued his new approach produces six times the results of a daily spin class, framing the shift around a simple principle: recovery over repetition. "Don't push harder. Recover harder," Asprey said.

The conversation builds on Asprey's recurring presence on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where he has previously discussed biohacking topics alongside other guests. His latest remarks focus specifically on training frequency and recovery, offering a concrete alternative to conventional workout schedules built around daily exercise.

Asprey previously appeared on the show as part of episode 10, sitting down with internet personality Hannah Stocking for a wide-ranging conversation on biohacking that also touched on foot tattoos and other topics.

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