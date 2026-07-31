A Doorbell Rang With No One There, Post-Show Guests Recall Grief on GOOD NIGHT

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A story about a doorbell that rang with nobody standing at it anchored the latest post-show conversation on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. The segment centers on a promise a guest's sister made before she died, that she would ring the doorbell on Halloween, and the night it actually happened with no one on the porch and no one visible on the camera.

The moment becomes a jumping-off point for a wider discussion about grief, with the conversation described as turning toward how loss arrives at random, unannounced and often without explanation. The post-show format on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB has become a space for these kinds of unscripted, personal exchanges once the main taping wraps.

The clip is drawn from the full episode of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, which bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, built around monologues, interviews, crowd work and round table segments. New episodes are premiering on YouTube, with the show inviting viewers to join a virtual audience for future tapings.

The doorbell story follows a pattern on the show of pivoting from lighter, comedic territory into unexpectedly heavy personal material within a single sitting, a shift that has also shown up in the program's round table segments on topics ranging from vices to what happens after death.

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