Darama Releases REFRACTIONS 03, Final Chapter of Three-Part EP

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London-based producer Darama has closed out the three-part EP series 'Refractions' with Refractions 03, released Friday 25th September, and will host the EP release party at London venue radial on Sunday 26th September.

The release party will feature DJ sets from Darama, AR Taal, Avs, Mera Bhai, Lutsu and Noni-Mouse. Running from 3–10pm, the event will also feature food from Ghanaian vendor Aunties and free digital copies of Refractions 03.

As the final chapter of the Refractions series, Refractions 03 brings Darama's evolving sound into sharper focus, drawing together the sonic ideas established across the previous instalments while pushing them into a more focused and assured form. Refractions θ1 established the project's sonic framework, while θ2 sharpened it into three sound-system-ready tracks built around deep low end, immersive atmospheres, and the physical energy of the club. Refractions 03 brings the series into its final form, pushing these ideas further into a more focused and expansive statement that balances weight, space, and movement.

Opening with 'Believe In Me', deep low end, restrained percussion and hazy atmospherics set the tone, before 'R And R' shifts into fractured rhythms and controlled tension. 'Give You Something' closes the series with a warmer, more expansive feel. Built around deep bass, rolling percussion and shifting layers of atmosphere, the three tracks form a cohesive final statement - physical and immersive, with enough detail and depth to reward repeated listening beyond the club.

'With Refractions θ3 I really wanted to reflect the future of my sound and I think you can feel that in the optimistic tone of the tracks,' Darama explains. 'The 3 tracks are all something I can see functioning on the dancefloor or at home and I feel I've created something that doesn't sound like anything else out there which is my favourite place to be as a producer'

Rooted in UK dance music but unconstrained by genre, Darama draws from UKG, hip-hop, experimental electronic music and South Asian influences to create a sound that feels both personal and progressive. Early releases on More Time Records and Pound Shop Edits earned support from Boiler Room, HÖR and Rinse, alongside appearances at Glastonbury and The Warehouse Project, but Refractions marks a new creative chapter rather than a continuation of that foundation.

As a core member of the South Asian collective Daytimers, Darama is using Refractions to explore dance music as a space for self-discovery and transformation. At its heart, the project challenges the culture's growing reliance on nostalgia - not by rejecting the past, but by asking what comes next. His view is that when dance music becomes too focused on recreating former moments, it risks losing its capacity to evolve. Refractions is his contribution to that conversation: music that looks forward, embraces change and invites listeners into something more open and optimistic.

Darama closes the series with a clear focus on what comes next. Drawing from the sounds and culture that have shaped UK dance music, Refractions avoids simply looking back, instead using those influences as a foundation for something personal and forward-thinking. Across the project, Darama explores how dance music can continue to evolve while staying connected to its roots - making Refractions 03 both the conclusion of the series and a marker of where his sound goes next.

Tracklist

BELIEVE IN ME

R AND R

GIVE YOU SOMETHING

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