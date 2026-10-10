Danny Pintauro on WHO'S THE BOSS? Fame, Leaving Hollywood and Life Now

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Danny Pintauro told Tamron Hall that some of his recent work has included delivering Amazon packages, part of a wider conversation about what life looks like after a career that began with a defining childhood role. The former "Who's the Boss?" star, who played Jonathan Bower on the ABC sitcom, sat down for a two-part conversation on the Tamron Hall Show addressing both the practical realities of his current jobs and the deeper personal history behind his years away from acting.

He also showed Hall a side hustle building miniature book nooks and presented her with a handmade creation during the segment. Pintauro used the conversation to talk about resilience and perseverance, framing his current chapter as one built on taking opportunities as they come rather than following a fixed plan.

The second clip turned to his years as a child star on "Who's the Boss?", with Pintauro reflecting on the difficulty of being famous at a young age and the challenge of forming an identity apart from the role that made him known. He described the personal experiences that led him to step away from acting and said he had to let go of the future he had once envisioned for himself in order to figure out who he wanted to become. The segment is framed around the question of what happens when the public still remembers a performer for a role from decades earlier while that performer continues to redefine himself.

Both appearances air as part of the Tamron Hall Show, which was renewed for a seventh season on ABC Owned Television Stations and Hearst Television. Pintauro's conversation adds to the show's run of guest interviews built around personal reinvention and candid reflection on life beyond a single defining job or role.

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