Daniel Dae Kim & Laurence Fishburne Join Kerry Washington in PROPHECY Podcast

Kerry Washington and her Emmy-winning Simpson Street Productions, along with premium content studio and podcast network QCODE as well as Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced TODAY that Academy Award nominated and Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne and SAG winner Daniel Dae Kim have been cast in the upcoming Audible Original podcast series Prophecy, during the podcast's dedicated Sundance Film Festival panel.

Washington is also set to star and executive produce under the Simpson Street banner, along with her head of development, Pilar Savone. The series is Simpson Street's first Audible Original production. Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy are also producing.

Created, written, and directed by Randy McKinnon, Prophecy is an 8-episode audio series that will debut exclusively on Audible later this year. In Prophecy, when a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world, Virginia (Kerry Washington) - a hydrologist, Daniel ( casting to be announced) -a British Zoo veterinarian, and Jonah (Daniel Dae Kim) - a commercial diver, find themselves at THE HEAD of each phenomena under investigation by government agent, Thomas (Laurence Fishburne); but as they fight for survival, they soon realize that they are all connected in this contemporary, Biblical reimagining of the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions' Den, and Jonah and the Whale.

Randy is currently penning STATIC SHOCK for DC comics and Warner Brother's with Michael B Jordan and Reginald Hudlin attached to produce. He is also adapting for Warner Brother's a reimagining of the cult classic LOST BOYS with Jonathan Entwistle attached to direct, and sold his original sci-fi spec EXTRA to Annapurna.

Randy won a bidding auction to adapt NOTES FROM A YOUNG BLACK CHEF with A24 and Academy Award nominee Lakeith Stanfield starring. Randy is also adapting THE OPPOSITE OF ALWAYS for Temple Hill and Paramount. On the television side, Randy served as writer-producer on the sci-fi series INVASION for Apple plus, and recently sold his original series WILD RABBIT to Hulu, with Reinaldo Marcus Green attached to direct.

