Dan Levy Discusses the SCHITT'S CREEK Finale, and the Possibility of a Reunion

Schitt's Creek has come to an end with the series finale airing last night, April 7.

Dan Levy, who plays David on the series, chatted with Deadline about the emotional end, for both himself and his character.

"You know, a lot of the tears were real and some were from the character," Levy said, who also serves as the show's co-creator. "Knowing that it was the last day we were shooting on our sets, that played a part in just how special the day was. I think getting to watch our entire cast all dressed up was really emotional for all of us as well."

Levy also noted that in the background of one scene, Rizwan Manji, who plays Ray, is actually crying while filming David and Patrick's wedding.

"It's moments like that where you just realize we had a really great team and we had a collection of actors who loved each other so much and loved what they were doing and cared so deeply for the work," said Levy. "And you don't get that often."

Levy also discussed his reasoning for wanting to end the show now, and it was all about the viewers.

"I wanted the relationship between the show and the viewers, to remain strong from beginning to end," he said. "I never wanted our viewers to feel we were taking advantage of them by stretching ourselves too thin for the sake of money or success."

He also entertained the idea of a reunion someday, but he doesn't want to push it.

"If something crosses my path in the next few years that I feel like is meaningful and won't let the fans down, then great," he said. "I'm very respectful and protective of the show itself and would never want to change that for people."

Read the full interview on Deadline.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, SCHITT'S CREEK is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Emmy-nominated Eugene Levy, Emmy-nominated Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.





