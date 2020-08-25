Dadass Films Announces World Premiere of Shocking New Documentary BLURRING MAN

The film will hold its premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Independent film production company dadass FILMS has announced the release date for their controversial documentary "Blurring Man." The film will hold its premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020 and will be available for streaming on Vimeo on Demand.

The launch of the film on Labor Day is symbolic for two reasons. The first is to honor the Labor Movement & day laborers who built America, like the film's star Elmer. It also marks the ceremonial end of the Burning Man festival when their massive effigy is scorched to the ground.

One of the few truly bilingual documentaries, with English & Spanish subtitles, "Blurring Man" follows El Salvadorian day laborer Elmer, who survives a horrifying journey across the Sonoran desert into the United States to seek a safer life. Years later he finds himself on an entirely different desert trek: that of the affluent millennial on their journey to self-actualization at legendary experience festival Burning Man. On their joint adventure, filmmaker Matthew Boman and Elmer unintentionally peel back the enforced "good vibes only" rhetoric about Burning Man and tread into violent backlash from the event's organizers.

"I went to Burning Man a few times, and asked myself: what good is a utopia if it's all white people? That's when I knew I needed to make this film," [Matthew Boman]. "Are pay-to-play Bay Area tech bros really who gets to run our vision of a utopian future? Because that sounds an awful lot like our "default world"..."

In the film, the festival easily becomes the perfect allegory for American privilege & excess. This catches the eye, & subsequent wrath, of the festival's expert legal team, who plot to incinerate the entire project. As shadowy ICE agents threaten Elmer's safe desert passage, we learn that much more than just a film is at stake.

"Blurring Man" places you squarely in the center of the most basic of human struggles, the struggle for freedom. Where against all enemies; foreign, domestic & corporate, the trip of a lifetime hangs in the balance of just one Blur.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You