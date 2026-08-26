DaVinci International Film Festival to Honor Randall Wallace at 8th Edition

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The DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) has announced the lineup for its 8th Edition, taking place September 25–26, 2026, at AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles. Marking its eighth year, the festival features independent narrative, documentary, animation, and screenwriting projects, along with special programs, global showcases, and honorees.

Opening night begins Friday, September 25, with a Getty red carpet starting at 5:00 PM, honoring Academy Award nominee Randall Wallace with DIFF's Visionary Award. Following in the footsteps of 2024 recipient Michael J. Fox, Wallace will be recognized for his enduring impact on and off screen. The evening features a retrospective screening of his film Braveheart, an exclusive keynote and Q&A, and a reception benefiting his charity, Hollywood Habitats for Humanity. Attendees can also participate in a raffle featuring exclusive, signed Braveheart memorabilia to support the organization.

The 8th Edition also introduces new global partnerships and signature programming blocks. DaVinci welcomes its guest festival and sister arm out of Vancouver, BC — RecFest — making its official debut in the lineup with a block of short documentaries exploring the intersection of sports, recreation, and human grit. Additionally, FilmAfrica returns to DIFF with storytelling out of Angola and Kenya, showcasing a curated selection of international short and narrative feature films alongside special cultural events.

Among the festival's returning traditions is 'The Writers' Corner,' a two-hour in-theater program showcasing finalists from DaVinci's Storyline, DIFF's screenwriting competition. Professional actors will perform live-read scenes projected on AMC's 60-foot screen, followed by a pro writer panel.

This year also marks the debut of the inaugural 'Rise UP' program at DaVinci, an impact-forward initiative anchored by an Official Selection tackling the subject of child sex trafficking. Designed to educate, equip, and inspire hope that audiences can make a difference, the screening will be followed by a filmmaker Q&A, keynote, and executive panel. Partners for Rise UP include title sponsor ALLY.org, Atlas Free, and ARC (Association for the Recovery of Children).

'Great storytelling doesn't just entertain us—it connects us to experiences far beyond our own,' said Chadwick Pelletier, Founder and Executive Director of DIFF. 'We are thrilled to bring together such a courageous, boundary-pushing lineup for our eighth year at The Grove.'

Films screening September 26th

Farewellday (Director: Farzad Ranjbar-Nazari)

My Boyfriend, a Mannequin (Director: Dmitry Nikolenko)

Our Monsters (Director: Mia Mango (Petrovic))

Firebird (Directors: Eric William Davis, Lapka Dolma Tamang) — Spotlight: UP Program

Snorri – Catch Me If You Candy (Director: Thierry Marchand)

Off-Time (Director: Nata Metlukh)

Something Pointless (Director: Asa Bailey)

Trouble (Director: Annetta Marion)

Matched (Director: Elvira Ibragimova)

In Formation (Director: Christopher Hoerdemann)

Four Hands (Director: Helene Sevaux)

Light Bunny (Director: Valerian Zamel)

Will Power (Director: Lauro Rocha)

Kikuyu Land (Directors: Andrew H. Brown, Bea Wangondu) — Spotlight: FilmAfrica

The Gift (Director: Sunny Zhao)

Growth (Director: Dominic Russo)

Superhuman: The Rebirth (Director: Caroline Cory)

On a String (Director: Isabel Hagen)

Tickets and All Access passes are on sale now via Tickettailor. Given the boutique nature of the festival and limited seating, attendees are encouraged to secure their access early. For full schedule details and ticketing, visit davincifilmfestival.com.

About the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF)

Produced by the DaVinci Film Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) is a boutique awards platform hosted annually at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. Dedicated to honoring the 'Architects of Cinema,' DIFF celebrates independent storytellers from across the globe through its Leo Awards across feature, short, documentary, animation, and screenwriting categories.

Photo Credit: DIFF



Photo Credit: DIFF

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